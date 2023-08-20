Analysis: Aston Villa 4-0 Everton

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Villa Park

In this fixture last season, former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were in the dugout for their respective sides.

Both teams changed their managers during the campaign, but it is clear which team has been helped most by their decision.

Spaniard Unai Emery has done a remarkable job since being appointed in October, dragging Villa away from the relegation zone to a European finish last term.

While Emery's side were taken apart by the Magpies in their opener, they did the same to Everton at their Villa Park fortress - collecting an eighth consecutive win on their own turf.

Once John McGinn put the hosts ahead, there was only going to be one winner.

Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey extended Villa's advantage before Colombian Jhon Duran netted his first for the club minutes after coming on as a substitute to add gloss to an emphatic victory.