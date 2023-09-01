Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Spurs agreed a fee in excess of £45m for the 22-year-old earlier on Friday and he has signed a contract until the summer of 2029.

The Wales international scored 29 goals in 108 appearances for Forest, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and achieve Premier League survival last season.

"Whilst we're obviously going to miss Brennan and the memories he has given so many of us when he's lit up the City Ground on the right wing, we're extremely proud of him and we're pleased that he's got this move as he enters the next stage of his career," said Forest boss Steve Cooper.

