Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s game at West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta confirmed William Saliba would be absent but is "progressing well". There was better news on Eddie Nketiah who is fit to return.

He appreciates Aaron Ramsdale’s displays this season: "You need individuals to perform at the highest level. Certainly, you need your keeper to be very present. Every team that has won titles, their goalkeeper is a big contribution."

On small details: "You need luck in the title race. Sometimes it’s about inches and they have to go your way."

He pays little attention to percentage stats suggesting Manchester City will win the Premier League: "When you asked them at the start of the season it was like this. So nothing has changed."

On David Moyes, who was Arteta’s boss at Everton: "More than respect, it’s admiration. I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager. He’s a really good coach, exceptional and managing individuals and a man who honours his word. He’s someone I learned a lot from."

