Dundee Utd 1-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren are not in great form - that's now seven without a win in all competitions - but they have a solid base level of performance which means they are usually in games.

In the second half they were direct and peppered the United box to put their fragile defence under pressure. Ultimately, it worked.

They still lack some finesse in midfield, with Keanu Baccus drifting in and out of the game. But they are never an easy side to play against.

A lack of firepower up front also hinders them.