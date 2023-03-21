Brentford's outstanding form this season has given them a chance of European football for 2023-24 - but would that be the best thing for the club?

"Do they need it? I'm not sure they do," says former Charlton and Reading centre-back Steve Brown on the latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

He cites an example from this season's Premier League - West Ham - for the dangers of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

"There is a team in east London that is a prime example," he said. "They are doing so well in Europe but are sat in the relegation zone.

"They went hard in the summer with recruitment to challenge, but it has backfired slightly."

Brown also calls out the unfairness of raised hopes after a season of performing above expectation.

"I hate it when teams over-achieve one year than are judged on that the next year and are deemed failures," he said. "People take it for granted you progress from seventh - but it's so hard if you have not got a squillion quid.

"Maybe European football would be better in a few seasons if still progressing and the squad has more strength in depth."

