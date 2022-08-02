Joe Worrall says Nottingham Forest's first home game of the season will be an incredible occasion for those lucky enough to be there.

Forest's first Premier League game in 23 years is away to Newcastle at St James' Park, but it's the following week at the City Ground which Worrall is most excited for.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Last season the FA Cup games we had at the City Ground took some topping.

"The Wembley days were obviously huge, but that first game against West Ham at home I think with all the banners on display it will be something special.

"The supporters who are lucky enough to get a ticket to witness that and also us lads that are lucky enough to put on the shirt for the first time in 23 years, I’ve got goosebumps speaking about it.

"It will be such an occasion and one that we are really looking forward to."

Listen to 'All About Nottingham Forest' on BBC Sounds