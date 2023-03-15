Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

After the Champions League win over RB Leipzig last night you wanted to see the media scrum for Erling Haaland. As he walked to speak to the club's own channel suddenly a surge of microphones came forward. Some 45 minutes later, along a much quieter mix zone, came John Stones.

After witnessing Haaland score five goals, and watching Kevin De Bruyne provide yet more magic on the pitch (plus a goal of his own), Stones was loving what he saw.

"They are arguably playing at the best club in the world and do it on the biggest stages," Stones said.

Jack Grealish calls Haaland 'a ball magnet' Stones revealed to us. It's hard to argue with 39 goals in 36 games in all competitions for Manchester City this season.

Haaland broke several records last night but there's no targets in his mind.

"I don't think he's that type of player," Stones added. "He just wants to win. If you have the talent, the accolades come naturally without chasing them."

Before the game, the eyes were on De Bruyne. The midfielder had faced a little bit of criticism after underperforming by his own high standards set over eight years at City. Some of his words hinted at maybe the beginning of the end of his time at the Eithad.

Stones responded: "Kevin seemed like his normal self. He's a strong character if he has been getting criticism."

Stones is the third-longest serving player behind De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

"I'd love to play as long as I can," he said of his own future. "I love it here. I really do feel like it's my home. I love everything about it; the fans, my team-mates.

"My best memories in football are here. I absolutely love it."

As for the Champions League itself? "I believe we can go a long way and we just have to keep performing, keep showing who we are as a team," he said. "There's a really good feeling about it."