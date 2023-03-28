Behich can't prevent Socceroos defeat

Dundee United's Aziz Behich took his cap tally to 58 with a start in Australia's 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Tuesday.

The full-back was substituted shortly after Ecuador skipper Pervis Estupinan levelled with a spot-kick early in the second half.

Brandon Borello had put the Socceroos in front in the first half, knocking in the rebound after Craig Goodwin's 25-yarder hit the post.

But William Pacho headed the winner to complete the visitors' fightback in a physical and high-octane Melbourne friendly as Ecuador avenged their 3-1 loss of four days prior.