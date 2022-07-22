Sadio Mane said it was a difficult decision to leave Liverpool but it was one he had made clear to Jurgen Klopp over a year ago.

Mane was speaking before winning his second consecutive African Footballer of the Year award.

"I spent six wonderful years with Liverpool and I can say we of course almost won everything possible, so that was clear for me," said Mane.

"I spoke with the coach, since one year ago and then I talked to him about it - my desire to leave, because for me it was the right time, it was not just yesterday or this season.

"It was since last year that I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life.

"Because if you see my story, I came from a small town. My life was always a challenge so I want to challenge all the time myself. [I told] the club my desire to leave, and of course it was not an easy decision.

"But, in life, you sometimes have to make decisions and I took my decision and also so far I think it's the best decision I have taken in my career because I'm today (at) one of the best clubs in the world and I'm really, really, really happy (to be) at Bayern Munich and very excited to excited to start this new season."