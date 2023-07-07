McMenamin 'determined to spend peak years' at Buddies

Conor McMenamin is eager to "kick-on his full-time career" after finally getting his move to St Mirren completed.

Less than four years ago, the winger was still working a part-time job alongside football, before making the switch to committing fully to the game with Glentoran where he "got a taste for it".

"It has brought my game to a new level, obviously with Northern Ireland and now I find myself here," said the 27-year-old who put his career in social work on hold to attempt to go as far as he can in football.

“Hopefully in the years to come I might look at it again but now I am fully focused on football," he added.

“That’s why I was obviously so determined to make the deal happen. I am 27 now, I am not a young boy, coming into my peak years some would say, so I was really determined to make it happen. Hopefully I can kick on.

“It is a new experience for me and if you don’t try it you will never know.”