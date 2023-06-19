Rodgers reappointment one of 'highest calibre' - Desmond

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has reportedly been instrumental in bringing Brendan Rodgers back to the club.

"Our aim at Celtic will always be to bring individuals of the highest calibre to the club to achieve our objectives," Desmond says on the club's official statement.

"In appointing Brendan we believe we have again brought that quality to the club. Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style.

"As we enter another exciting period for the club, I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.

“We have all enjoyed great success across recent years, Brendan himself being a huge part of that. I know Brendan is determined to deliver again for our supporters and collectively, the board, management, players and staff will support him in this aim.”