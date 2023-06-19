Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes the club should be keeping hold of Kai Havertz.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge but it has been suggested Chelsea's new owners don't want players to enter the final two years of their contracts and will therefore look to extend them or sell.

Arsenal are still in talks over signing Havertz and Nevin thinks he would thrive under Mikel Arteta if played in his correct position.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If they are trying to extend his contract I would applaud them for that because he’s technically one of the best players around.

"A lot of Chelsea fans aren’t fanatic about him because you look at him and he’s not as strong as the other centre-forwards. That’s because he’s not a centre-forward.

"You go and play that guy in the right position and say at Arsenal you played Odegaard on one side and him on the other side, I think he’d be a phenomenal player.

"I think most teams in the world would be very tempted to take him, he’s that good a footballer. But they need to re-build under the new manager and the hope is that the new manager is front and centre of the decision making."

On whether Havertz could be one of many big-money sales Chelsea need to make this summer, Nevin added: "The difficulty is some of the ones that were high price tags aren’t now worth the same.

"To many people they are damaged goods. It would look like that is the case. If it was me, he wouldn’t be going."

Hear more from 39'10 on BBC Sounds