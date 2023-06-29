We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Fulham this season.

Here are some of your picks:

Aidan: I think, if he gets the chance, Luke Harris will be incredible. With his pace, skill, and eye for the goal that everybody's saying he has, he could make a huge difference to the Fulham team.

Luke: There could be a number of players who have a chance a breaking through. I would like to see more of Luke Harris, particularly with Pereira out. Perhaps Jay Stansfield - he has played Premier League so probably could do it - or perhaps even George Wickens as a long-term heir to Leno.

George: We have been blessed with players breaking into the first team from the academy. We've had Sessegnon, Elliot and Carvalho in recent times but one player I feel will get more game time this season is Luke Harris. He already made his debut in October last year against Aston Villa and I feel the 18-year-old has the ability to kick on this year.