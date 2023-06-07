'I pray Celtic can keep Kyogo & McGregor' - Collins

Will Ange Postecoglou rub salt in the wounds by plundering some of Celtic’s best players this summer?

The new Spurs manager’s top target is reportedly Kyogo Furuhashi, with the Japan striker rumoured to also be attracting interest from across Europe.

Former Celtic midfielder John Collins reckons it's imperative the club do all they can to cling on to Kyogo and captain Callum McGregor.

Speaking on the BBC’s Scottish football podcast, Collins said: “Kyogo and Callum are two players I do not want to see leave Celtic. Two massive players who’ve had a huge part in the success of the last two seasons and hopefully next season.

“Those are two players Ange would probably love to take down to London with him. I just hope and pray from Celtic’s point of view that they don’t get bids from Tottenham.”

Celtic podcaster Paul John Dykes says midfielder McGregor is an “irreplaceable” part of the team having captained Celtic to the treble to take his trophy haul with the club to 20.

Dykes, of the Celtic State of Mind podcast, said: “He’s on an elite list now of people who have won that amount of trophies. He’s up there with Scott Brown, Billy McNeill, Bobby Lennox. He is irreplaceable in this particular side. I’d also agree [Celtic must keep] Kyogo.

“The other bit of magic I’ve seen is from Reo Hatate. I think he could make the step up at some point. I’d hate to see any of those three players leave the club.”