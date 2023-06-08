Crystal Palace have announced that Jefferson Lerma has agreed a deal to join the club on a free transfer on 1 July.

The midfielder will sign a three-year contract with the Eagles upon the expiration of his current deal with Bournemouth at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old, who was voted the Cherries' Player of the Season for 2022-23, has made 100 appearances in the Premier League - scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Speaking to the club website, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Jefferson is a strong addition to our squad. He is a proven performer at Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will endear him to the Palace fans.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club on 1st July in preparation for our eleventh consecutive season in the top-flight."

On the move, Columbia international Lerma said: "I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity. Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with every objective the club has next season."