Leeds United have confirmed three pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

On Wednesday, 12 July, the Whites will kick-start their preparations with a trip to Norway to play Manchester United at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Leeds will then take on Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Saturday, 22 July at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Their pre-season will be rounded off on Sunday, 30 July with a visit to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, a week before their opening league game against Cardiff City.