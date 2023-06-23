Campbell to exit Aberdeen for Barrow
- Published
Dean Campbell is to leave Aberdeen to join Barrow in England's League Two.
The midfielder, 22, has agreed a two-year deal from 1 July.
Campbell made 75 appearances for the Dons, scoring once.
