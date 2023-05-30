McNulty's prediction review: Fulham

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

It's been an outstanding season under Marco Silva after many - including myself - expected relegation.

Fulham started as they meant to go on when they gave Liverpool all sorts of trouble on the opening day of the season, and they maintained high standards playing very good football under Silva, who has done a superb job at Craven Cottage.

Willian was a revelation given evidence suggested he was washed up after Arsenal, while Joao Palhinha was top class in midfield. Aleksandar Mitrovic showed his Premier League pedigree with goals although his eight-match ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh was damaging.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 19th

What McNulty said in August: "It's still hard to see anything other than a fight for survival."

