Kyogo makes scoring return for Japan

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi crowned his Japan comeback with the final goal in a 6-0 friendly rout of El Salvador.

After missing the World Cup amid nine months in the international wilderness, Kyogo made a telling impact off the bench in the second half as he dispatched a downward header into the bottom corner.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate played the full 90 minutes of his second cap while forward Daizen Maeda was an unused substitute in the Toyota city hammering.

Japan took the lead in the opening seconds then ran amok after the third-minute dismissal of El Salvador defender Ronald Rodriguez.