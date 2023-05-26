Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Sam Allardyce has been speaking to the media before Leeds' final Premier League game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Strikers Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Rodrigo (foot) will be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday.

Rordigo trained on Friday but the starting XI will be picked tomorrow. Left-back Junior Firpo is available after suspension. Allardyce says he will not gamble on a player's fitness which could ruin his career.

Leeds have trained for the past three days at Elland Road in preparation for Sunday.

Allardyce brought in legends Gordon Strachan, Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister to speak to the players this week and tell them how much the club means to them.

He says the crowd on Sunday will keep the players in touch with what's going on with results on elsewhere, adding: "The only focus for the players is to win the game. They can't do any more than that."

On how much his eyes have been opened as to what needs to change at Leeds going forward, Allardyce said: "That's confidential. That will be aired after the last game."

On what comes next for him and whether he would like this job for any longer: "I hope we're talking in a very nature on Monday, and I have a hangover."

