Craig Levein has revealed his Dundee United teamsheet used to be leaked on a weekly basis - by owner Eddie Thompson.

Levein, who managed United for three years from 2006, told the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast: “I got on fantastically well with Eddie. Once you understand Eddie’s way of trying to have influence on the team selection, him and I would meet every Friday after training.

“Then he would say, 'What’s your team for tomorrow? And we had a situation at Dundee United where the team were doing really well. Every single week on one of the forum sites this guy had the team right.

“He would say on a Friday afternoon, here’s the team for tomorrow and it was bang on every week.

“The only person that knew was Eddie Thompson and he was the owner, so it’s quite a difficult conversation to say to the owner, 'I suspect you have leaked the team.'

“I got so annoyed and I thought to myself, 'I’m going to pull him up on it', but I didn’t, it’s his club.”