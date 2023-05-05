Mikel Arteta has praised Sunday's opponents Newcastle and is expecting a "tough" game at the side immediately below the Gunners in the Premier League.

The Spaniard returns to the scene of the game that effectively ended their hopes of Champions League qualification last season - hoping for a better result this time round to keep their title hopes alive.

"It will be a very different game," said Arteta. "A year ago it was different players and a different game but we are going to have to play much better than we did last year, that's for sure.

"We know that it is going to be a really tough game because especially at home they have been really, really good."

The Magpies put in a dogged display when the two sides met at Emirates Stadium in January and escaped London with a 0-0 draw.

The Gunners boss knows his team need to improve if they are to come away with more.

"That was a game we deserved to win but we didn't in the end," he said. "They are a really good side and are well coached. They have good players and the right environment around the club right now, so they are in a good place.

"We will try to play the game we want and they will want to play a very different game. That's the battle from when we played them at the Emirates."