Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva to BBC MOTD: "Disappointing result of course. The way we started the game on the front foot clear and commanding the game and took the game for our side - first 20 minutes we did it really well.

"Of course we didn't create many chances during that period but we did it well and when we pushed them back they were well organised.

"I think we command really well the game. Of course at this level when we concede a goal like we did first goal after a corner for us is a bit disappointing, frustration for us because at this level you can't cannot concede that."

On Aleksandr Mitrovic's return from suspension: "Was an incident that he learned from. The moment I said that he is going to come again stronger and I'm sure about it. I have to repeat again that it was completely exaggerated the eight games he got if you comepare with the others things that happened this season."