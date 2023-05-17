Southampton will bounce 'straight back' after relegation

Southampton have the capability to "come straight back up" following their relegation to the Championship according to Callum Wilson.

The Saints' defeat to Fulham at the weekend confirmed their 11 year stay in the Premier League had come to an end after a difficult season in which they had three different managers take charge.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, the Newcastle striker said the south coast side will "be missed" and added: "Any team to be relegated from the league, I've been there myself I've done it and it's not nice. It's not a nice feeling and those players will be feeling very low right now.

"If they can keep their squad together then I think, personally, they'll be coming straight back up because they play good football, they've got a good infrastructure and good academy.

"They just need to make sure they keep the majority of what they've got there already to try and get them back to the Premier League as soon as possible."

West Ham striker Michail Antonio, who had a loan spell at the club between 2009-10, agreed with Wilson and said: "Old club of mine, I loved my season there. Unbelievable season and unbelievable club.

"They've obviously got brand new facilities down there, unbelievable academy, got some quality players coming through. I feel like it's one of those team where if they manage to keep their players, they'll probably come straight back up."

Listen to the full discussion from 35'50