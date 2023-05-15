Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apologised to fans for the manner of their defeat to Brighton - a loss that all but ended their push for the Premier League title.

In the aftermath a host of influential names had their say on the Gunners' title challenge.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane: "Arsenal don't have the strength and depth of Manchester City. They have come up short. It's as simple as that. They need to get the right players with the right character so if they get in this position again, pole position, they will have a chance to see it through."

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira: "You want leadership and Martin Odegaard has been the technical leader on the field but they are missing a physical leader, a leader who can get at the back of players when they are not performing at the right level. They need a team that is more competitive. You look at the physical attributes of Manchester City and they are bigger and stronger than Arsenal. It's up to Mikel to address that in the summer."

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville: "It has been too much for them over the past few weeks. This moment was always going to come where Arsenal find it difficult and they haven't been able to get through it."