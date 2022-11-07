F﻿ormer England and Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer says Liverpool's win at Tottenham on Sunday was simply confirmation that they "are getting back to where they belong".

T﻿he Reds closed the gap on the top four to seven points and, despite a difficult start to the campaign, Dyer is convinced they will still qualify for next season's Champions League.

"﻿I was never worried about Liverpool," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Last season, they played every single game you could play, lost the Champions League final and also lost the title on the last day.

"﻿Even Mohamed Salah with Egypt lost in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

"﻿I think they've just had physical and mental burnout, but now they're slowly getting back to where they belong.

"﻿They will definitely make the Champions League."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, arguing their resilience as Spurs pushed for an equaliser showed great character.

"﻿There have been some ludicrous comments about Liverpool and the way they played on Sunday shows reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated," he said.

L﻿isten to full analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on BBC Sounds