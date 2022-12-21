'Good performance' marred by 'tactical naivety' & 'unforgivable collapse'

We asked for your views on Aberdeen's late 3-2 defeat against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Here's what you said:

Steve: Absolutely dire and totally unforgivable how we collapsed with just three minutes to go. Goodwin needs to get a defensive coach in place, and sooner the better! This defence are unable to see out a winning position with just a handful of seconds left in the game. Jayden Richardson ball watching for second goal gave Rangers the belief that they needed to win

Donald: Still can’t believe how we managed to suffer defeat from the jaws of victory. Plenty of positives, unlike against Celtic. Cause for optimism. But Goodwin needs to address alarming defensive weaknesses urgently in January. Goodwin’s defensive tactics still a concern!

JB: Yet again a change in formation from a back three to a four to move Ross McCorie into the middle of the park because the two central midfielders had run out of legs invited Rangers on to us. Should have thrown Jack Milne into CM for Connor Barron and kept the shape. Manage the game better - 87 mins gone and Shayden Morris is trying to cross it in to no one. Take it to the corner and keep it.

Gordon: What a pathetic excuse from the manager "fatigue" for the capitulation to Rangers. The team has just had four weeks rest during the World Cup and only played two games in four days! A poor excuse for management incompetence.

Bob: Awful substitutions. No excuse for terrible tactics either. Manager is being found out and he must fear for his future as he has lost a lot of the supporters’ backing by the manner of the last two defeats.

Graeme: Poor first 20 minutes, then came in to the game and scored two fantastic goals. Changed too early, we had Rangers on the ropes then decided to defend for our lives far too early. With five minutes to go we should be seeing the game out, three mistakes cost Aberdeen. Antony Stewart is not captain material, pass the armband to Ross McCrorie.

JK: The utterly terrible team was not good enough. Goodwin get out, you are ruining our club.

Anon: Which Old Firm defeat was harder to suffer? At 2-1 to the Dons I would have settled for a point, the comeback always comes. The only realistic outcome for Aberdeen is third place, we have a huge amount of work to do to achieve that.

Ian: Tactical naivety yet again from Jim Goodwin. He changes the whole “balance” of the team at the most crucial time of the match and guess what, we snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. He “talks” a good game, and then makes rather snide remarks towards the Fans. He is not “big” enough to manage Aberdeen.

Bruce: Absolutely shocking. As seen by Hibs when you sit back, Rangers score. We go 2-1 up, make such negative subs and bottle it. To concede two goals in such late fashion is unforgivable and Goodwin’s reflection saying we need to mark our six-yard box better is abysmal!

Robert: They shouldn't have got rid of big Andy Considine. They would still have had a defence that was not an embarrassment.

Anon: Good performance but not good enough as they are losing too many late goals now as the nervous fans wonder if they can do better on the road after a run of poor away performances. But there are glimmers of hope now that the Dons are getting their act together. They looked terrific running at Rangers after half-time last night as the fans roared.

Anon: The defence was a shambles in the last 10 minutes.