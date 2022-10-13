Following victories over Aberdeen and Hibs (4-0 and 1-0), Dundee United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight games without conceding for the first time since August 2012 (a run of four).

As well as having the fewest goals in the Premiership this season (5), Ross County have had the fewest shots (77) and shots on target (18), while also having the lowest shot conversion rate (6.5%) and expected goals total (6.7).

Dundee United have won four of their last five Premiership games away at Ross County (D1), scoring 2+ goals in all four victories.