Martindale excited by VAR's early arrival

Livingston boss David Martindale is thrilled by the early introduction of VAR to Scottish football, even though it will cut his playing budget.

Livi's first experience of the technology comes a week on Saturday when they travel to Ibrox to play Rangers.

"I cannot wait. I am genuinely looking forward to it,” said Martindale, whose side host St Johnstone this weekend.

"There have been two huge decisions that went against us in 10 games.

"A penalty against us at Motherwell lost us points and there was a sending-off on Saturday - if VAR had been there Ross County would have played 70-plus minutes with 10 men.

"When VAR comes in they will get the majority of those decisions correct.

"VAR has cost the club in the region of £80,000 for this season. That's two players. It comes off a budget that wasn't great in the first place but we were more than willing to spend that money."