Chelsea boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Sport: "Lots of positives in terms of the amount of effort the boys put into the game. Manchester United were better than us for the first 30 minutes and we had to respond and I felt we did that.

"It wasn't from a lack of trying. The boys gave everything, when you score as late as you do there is a feeling you've dropped points but over the course of the game a point is probably about right.

"When we scored, because of how hard fought it has been it is hard to control things going into the box. We have to accept the point and dust ourselves down to go again on Tuesday.

"I can't stand here and say we deserved to win. The two teams had a go and a point is about right."