Motherwell lost 4-0 to Tottenham in a mid-season friendly on Friday at the Premier League club's training ground.

The Steelmen, who were without striker Louis Moult, were comfortably beaten but able to get vital minutes into players' legs before the domestic season resumes.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski pounced on an error from Stephen O'Donnell to open the scoring, before goals from Matt Doherty and Bryan Gil made it 3-0 at the break.

Doherty added his second in the 70th minute, nodding home a corner in front of the watching Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

Well boss Steven Hammell gave 10 players a run-out off the bench - nine of them in the second half - with only young goalkeeper Matthew Connelly unused.

Hammell's side, currently ninth in the table, return to Scottish Premiership action on 17 December when they host St Mirren.