New manager Michael Beale is adamant Rangers are "not as broken as people think".

The 42-year-old left QPR to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday, with the Ibrox side trailing Celtic by nine points in the Scottish Premiership.

T﻿he last seven games in all competitions have yielded just two wins, with league points dropped against Livingston, St Johnstone and St Mirren.

"I’ve told them (the players) I’ve got a big belief in them, otherwise I wouldn’t have wanted to have come back," Beale said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"It’s a privilege to be here working, but I think we just need to have a little bit of a shake and a bit of an honest conversation and get back the standards.

"Coaches have various ideas of how to play, but the players go on to the pitch and play. Six months ago this was the Europa League finalists.

"This team is not as broken as people think. If people think that outside then the only people that can change that are the people inside and we’ve got to go now. There’s no time to wait, so if people are not all in then they can go to one side and the people who are, I’ll move forward with those."