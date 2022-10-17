W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Sunday's game at St Mary's.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

S﻿outhampton fans:

M﻿ike: Reasonable first half, but the warning signs were there. We don't close the opposition down enough and allow them far too much time on the ball. We don't pick up the loose players or spot runs quick enough, which led to the equaliser. Finishing continues to be poor.

M﻿ichael: The 1-1 draw with West Ham doesn't change anything - we'll still lose at Bournemouth midweek. Ralph Hassenhutl should have been sacked at the end of last season. We were really poor in the last third of last season.

D﻿ouglas: A pretty poor performance, especially in the second half, and then Ralph’s comments after the match really sums up our plight. I cannot see this team avoiding relegation and maybe a fresh start in the Championship will help get rid of the deadwood.

W﻿est Ham fans:

S﻿imon: Predictable tactics, players out of form being picked again. Every team in the league knows what to expect from us. And what does Flynn Downes have to do to get a Premier League start? Two points dropped rather than one gained.

K﻿ozan: In seasons gone by we would have lost this game. Not liking the fact that we are going behind a lot this season but the strength of character to draw level was good. Nice to see Rice score. Moyes is doing a great job but I do think with the talented squad we have there are players that need to step up.