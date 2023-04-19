Goodwin has more than steadied the ship

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin hasn’t just steadied the Dundee United ship, he has very much got it sailing in the right direction once again.

After losing his opening game in charge, to his old club Aberdeen, United have gone on to put together a very solid run of results.

In fact of the five games since, they have lost just one, and have been victorious in their last two outings.

And the significance of their last win, a 2-1 success at Motherwell, appears obvious, an outcome which has elevated them off the foot of the table up to 10th.

However, while the good ship United may appear to be heading towards calmer waters, no one at the club will be thinking they have left the potential storm of the relegation battle behind.

There is still plenty to do over their remaining six games - half a dozen fixtures which will ultimately determine their Premiership destiny.

And that will be the message Goodwin will be hammering home to his players – good work so far, but you have achieved nothing yet.

At least United’s fate now lies in their own hands – a situation that would have been grasped by all those associated with the club a few weeks ago, when their potential plight looked a whole lot gloomier than it does now.