'So proud of the team's mentality'
- Published
... a frustrating #ucl knockout for us 😔... but what an incredible fight over 120 minutes ✊🏾 So proud of the team's mentality 💙 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/iKHB3pXhoa— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 12, 2022
We were resilient tonight and proved our might. We just fell short but remain Chels through and through. pic.twitter.com/EITUlS8Fh3— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 12, 2022
