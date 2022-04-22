Jurgen Klopp says he "expected Liverpool to be better" this season but admits he was not anticipating challenging for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds needed a five-game winning run at the end of last season just to qualify for the Champions League and they have maintained their form in spectacular fashion this campaign.

"It was a difficult situation last year and it was really special to make the Champions League," said Klopp.

"There were moments when we thought 'hopefully we don't have to play in the Conference League' and we did not know what would happen.

"But we qualified in spectacular manner - it was a bad year but we still managed to come third.

"It's normal you intensify all efforts after that, which is what we did."

Liverpool are one point behind leaders Manchester City with six games to play.

"What the boys have made of it has been pretty special so far," said Klopp. "We knew we would be better but we had no idea about this position.

"We've not won much yet though, one trophy and three more to go."