🎧 Smith, Shakespeare and Terry?

The latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast dives into news on the Foxes' search for a new manager.

After Jesse Marsch reportedly turned down the vacant job, former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith is in talks over taking the role on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The Atletic's David Ornstein, who broke that story, said Smith would bring Craig Shakespeare back to King Power Stadium, as well as reuniting with John Terry.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin, former Foxes winger Matt Piper and fan Iain Wright react to that and discuss whether the trio could save Leicester's season.

Listen now on BBC Sounds