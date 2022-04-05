Manchester United are considering signing midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail), external

United could once again look at signing 27-year-old Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace Paul Pogba. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express), external

When Juan Mata's current deal runs out at Old Trafford in June, the 33-year-old midfielder has no plans to retire or join United's coaching staff. (Fabrizio Romano, on Twitter), external

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford dressing room is split over the possible appointment of Ajax's Erik ten Hag as the club's new permanent manager. (MEN), external

