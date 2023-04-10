We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Shawn: That was a free hit. Games against teams around us are more important - it’s about fighting and to be honest this was never where we would pick up three points.

James: The result is no surprise, BUT, where has this performance been all season? If we played like this every week, we’d be in sixth or seventh.

Viking: Unbelievably bad performance again from Southampton. Atmosphere was amazing as the game started but soon faded. Supported Saints all my life didn’t play like a team fighting to stay in the Premier League. No fighting spirit and lack of effort, enthusiasm, not good enough for the Championship if we play like this.

Paul: The club and manager have lost the plot. How can you win a game when you don't play a striker? We will be relegated this season. Need to re-group in the Championship.

Man City fans

Joe: Brilliant game for City. I'm really happy for the resurgence of Jack Grealish, hopefully his form continues. That bicycle kick from Haaland, top class! With this form and goal-scoring ability, I have belief we can catch up to Arsenal and grab those three points against them later in April.

Rodrique: Eight games won in a row. It has never happened since the start of the season. The team is getting better game after game. It comes at the right moment where we are still involved in three competitions. Grealish is proven his detractors wrong. Haaland is going to break the record of goals scored in a single season in the Premier League.

SMLD: Too slow in the build-up, bit sloppy and second best in challenges in the first half with Southampton pressing well. Much better in the second half thankfully- good result!

Shaun: It’s time to let go! Title race isn't over yet.