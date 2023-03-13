Following the news of the passing of fan representative Ian Stirling, Manchester United paid tribute to a "longstanding friend" of the club.

In a statement released on Sunday, the club highlighted Stirling's role as founding member of the club’s Fans’ Advisory Board and a long-time member of their Fans’ Forum.

Stirling, 57, was also the Independent Supporter Liaison Officer for Manchester United Supporters’ Trust and in this role was described as working "tirelessly to promote and protect the interests of our fans".

Paying tribute, Manchester United Chief Executive Richard Arnold said: "This is truly devastating news for all of us at the club who knew and worked with Ian.

"He was a towering figure within our fan community, loved and respected in equal measure. Ian was a relentless and unflinching advocate for the interests of fans, particularly match-goers, and we highly-valued the plain-speaking advice he provided.

"We send our sincere condolences to his wife, Lynn, daughter Lucy, and other loved ones. The best tribute we can pay to Ian is to continue strengthening the club’s commitment to fan engagement via the Fans’ Advisory Board and Fans’ Forum, and preserving the lines of communication and advocacy which he opened in his role as Independent Supporter Liaison Officer."

In a mark of respect for Sterling's "immense contribution", the team wore black armbands in their match against Southampton on Sunday at Old Trafford.