Wolves duo Jose Sa and Ruben Neves were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Here's what he had to say about their performances in the 2-1 win at Everton.

Jose Sa

If Wolves ever needed a star performance from their goalkeeper, it was when they went to Everton on Monday.

Two saves from Jose Sa were vital - the first from Anthony Gordon kept the visitors in the game while the second from Amadou Onana changed it entirely.

Wolves have been sitting at the foot of the Premier League table and leaking goals for far too long but what was impressive about this victory against Everton was their overall team performance. I haven't seen anything quite like this from Wolves for some time.

Clearly the arrival of Julen Lopetegui has already steadied the ship but stabilisers alone will not stop Wolves from sinking. Only points can do that.

Ruben Neves

Readers may remember me having a pop at Neves earlier in the season for digging out Newcastle defender Fabian Schar in a post-match interview for a tackle he thought worthy of a red card. I'm delighted to see that he was full of praise for his team's performance against Everton and less scathing about the opposition.

Neves is a top-class player and played like it at Goodison Park. It was he who kicked the ball off his own goalline prior to his team's superb counter-attack that won the game.

Wolves look a different side under Lopetegui, which is just as well. Three months ago, they were flying by the seat of their pants - now they look like a team again.