We asked for your views after Sunday's game between Newcastle and Fulham at St James' Park.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Newcastle fans

Andrew: We were the better team! Mitrovic's penalty shouldn't have been awarded after Trippier was fouled, so it was the right outcome when it was disallowed. Isak is really looking class and I'd love to see us play 4-2-4 more often! Based upon the last few matches, the only recruitment I'm keen for in January is a centre-back who can replace Lascelles as backup!

Bex: I do not believe it was a penalty as the lad stood on Trippier's foot first so if anything it should have been a free-kick to Newcastle. Justice that he messed up the penalty. On a whole, Newcastle look a very exciting footballing team and have a strong togetherness. Keep it up.

Rob: A good determined game by Newcastle. It was a shame Bruno twisted his ankle. Fulham were fortunate to get a penalty, Mitro will be kicking himself for the slip and double hit. Looks like Isak and Wilson will test any defence, three points well earned.

Dennis: Great, gritty three points against a well-organised Fulham side in good form. The team ethic for Newcastle is outstanding with everyone working so hard for each other. Deserved to edge it overall.

Fulham fans

James: Gutting, to be honest, but poor defending from Tosin at the end caught ball watching and allowed Isak to head in with a free header. Thought we deserved at least a point. Difficult to stomach this evening.

Brian: Proud of Fulham, did a great job in very difficult circumstances, referee very poor in my opinion. Think we should have taken the game to Newcastle but with their strength it would have left us exposed. Feel for Mitro, but time for another penalty taker to take the responsibility.