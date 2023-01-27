When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries.

Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has his doubts over the truth of the rumours.

"You have to be cynical in my job," he said. "Those three clubs would be an ideal scenario to create a market for your player.

"They all sort of make sense so it's either very clever from his agent - or there is something in it."

The 26-year-old Dutch wing-back captured attention during Euro 2020 and played every minute of the Netherlands' run to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

"He is a really good player who has fallen out of favour," said Edwards. "We will probably see him in the Premier League but not until the summer."

Listen to the rest of today's gossip exclusively on BBC Sounds