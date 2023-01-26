Fox on prospective transfers, 9-0 rout & selection dilemma
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Premiership visit of Celtic.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
On the possibility of new faces arriving before the transfer deadline, Fox says "we are always looking".
United's 9-0 defeat when the sides last met at Tannadice in August was "obviously a low point for everybody connected with the club" but Fox insists the team have progressed since then.
He suggests the memories of that game - which was Jack Ross' last in charge - won't have any impact on the team's mindset this weekend and he doesn't intend to speak to the players about it.
United are in confident mood for Sunday but will have to be at their best against a Celtic side that can be "devastating".
Team news - "everyone is fit and firing" so Fox admits he has some tough selection decisions.