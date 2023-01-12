No living on past glories as McGregor eyes more Celtic success

Callum McGregor reckons people were waiting for him to fail as Celtic captain, but insists he is thriving on the responsibility of delivering continued success.

The midfielder lifted his first trophy since succeeding Scott Brown as skipper last season when Celtic won the League Cup before going on to title glory.

The cup holders take on Kilmarnock in the last four on Saturday, and McGregor said: "Last season doesn’t mean anything. It’s about this season and the next game and we’ve got to show that hunger that we want to be successful again.

"It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, you want the next one. And when the next one comes up straight away you’re hungry for it. Of course that’s the ambition of the group as well.

"I’ve been in football long enough to know it’s a ruthless sport and people are waiting for you to fail.

"I had to find my own way in the role to follow a very successful captain. You are spearheading the club on the pitch and that becomes your responsibility.

"That’s something you carry with you every day, try and push the standards every day, try and make sure the group is hungry for success and when it comes to the big moments hopefully we can deliver."