Middlesbrough have joined Rangers in considering a January move for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus following the 24-year-old's performances for Australia at the World Cup finals. (Football Scotland), external

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed 20-year-old St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)

