Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock - analysis

A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

When Shamal George went down injured in the second-half, fans could have been forgiven for forgetting the Livingston goalkeeper was still on the pitch.

Derek McInnes spoke pre-match about providing service to Christian Doidge up top, but on the Kilmarnock's striker's debut he had almost none.

His side's xG of 0.11 tells the story - they came nowhere near to scoring.

Overall, they were a little soft in defence and toothless in attack. It's not a good combination. The newly-promoted side need to learn quickly.