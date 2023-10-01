O'Riley 'will only get better' - Rodgers

Matt O’Riley celebrated his new Celtic contract in style, firing in a stoppage-time winner at Fir Park on Saturday.

The midfielder popped up with his fith goal of the season just moments after Motherwell had equalised, earning high praise from manager Brendan Rodgers.

"He gets out of the game what he puts into it, he’s so professional," said Rodgers. "He has big quality and, like I said when I came in, we just needed to get more goals into his game.

"In fairness to him, his timing and his finishing is quality. It was a big goal.

"He will only get better, he’s only 22. So, it’s what you need to do, you need to have that balance.

"I’ve always had at least a single number eight that can score a lot of goals breaking forward, and he’s doing that really, really well."