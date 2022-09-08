A﻿berdeen news conference key points

A﻿berdeen manager Jim Goodwin spoke to the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers. Here are the key points...

  • G﻿oodwin admitted Aberdeen "needed to manage" the situation better at Ross County last week, when they lost a late equaliser in 1-1 draw

  • L﻿uis Lopes' impact as a substitute has been "outstanding" but Bojan Miovski "has that jersey" in the starting XI for now

  • Club and player decided to accept Leighton Clarkson's ban following his tackle in Ross County match

  • T﻿he manager wants his side to "get after" Rangers, who have lost their past two games 4-0

SNS