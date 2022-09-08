Aberdeen news conference key points
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin spoke to the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers. Here are the key points...
Goodwin admitted Aberdeen "needed to manage" the situation better at Ross County last week, when they lost a late equaliser in 1-1 draw
Luis Lopes' impact as a substitute has been "outstanding" but Bojan Miovski "has that jersey" in the starting XI for now
Club and player decided to accept Leighton Clarkson's ban following his tackle in Ross County match
The manager wants his side to "get after" Rangers, who have lost their past two games 4-0