Vitaliy Mykolenko will be assessed for the game after coming off at half-time in the win against Aston Villa but otherwise there are no further injuries.

Dyche said the win at Villa was a "small step towards a bigger picture" but was "pleasing in the sense the players have put a lot of effort in and it is reward for their performances that we haven't got earlier in the season".

He added the players' open-mindedness towards the changes in personnel and formation against Villa and their "relentless attitude and delivery" was a good sign of the squad's mentality because they are thin on numbers due to injuries and the "imbalanced squad" he has been working to address.

Asked about Dominic Calvert-Lewin's two goals in two games he said he has been "trying to come away from the pressure of just putting him straight back in whenever he is fit". Dyche added that Calvert-Lewin has looked sharp in the two games but "can only get fitter and sharper".

Dyche praised the "excellent" James Garner for his "very good" first goal and emphasised the need to score goals from midfield.

He praised the "technical and tactical" sharpness of Jack Harrison given it was his first game at this level for a long period.

The Toffees boss said he and his team know they "need to deliver a performance" at Luton despite the promoted side having just one point on their return to the top flight, saying "they are working hard as a team and haven’t been put off by their start".